YAKIMA, Wash. -- At least 100 people came together to honor Lucian Munguia's fifth birthday at Sarg Hubbard Park Wednesday night. Family friends and community members stood with the family and heard their cry for help.
"Lift him up Lord, wrap your arms around him, remind him he's not been forsaken, we miss him, we miss him, bring him back," said a family member in prayer.
Everyone prayed for Lucian's safe return home as their candlelight of hope refused to dim.
"It was pretty emotional honestly to see the people here that weren't family but wanted to come out and be apart of it," said a family friend, Makayla Huckabee as tears run down her face.
Community members came early to drop a flower of hope into the Sarg Hubbard Park pond. With Lucian's love for water and his mom's love for flowers; it almost seemed like they were together as two sunflowers sparkled in the sun together.
"He deserves to have a birthday, he deserves to be celebrated," said Huckabee. "The day that he comes home, it's going to be an even bigger celebration."
Lucian Munguia's been missing since Sept. 10th with no leads to where he is. The family said they just want him to know they're still looking.
"My heart wants to be here...just to pray he comes home soon," said a long-time search volunteer, Judy Saunders.
"I didn't know the boy but he just became like a kid to me," said a search volunteer, Ed Scherbahn.
The family is at Sarg Hubbard Park searching day and night. Volunteers are needed to search and put up missing child flyers. If you know anything about Lucian's Munguia's whereabouts, you're urged to call police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.