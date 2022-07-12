YAKIMA, Wash. -- Nikki Prather wrote the book 'The Bird Who Couldn't Fly,' to help kids better understand those around them with autism. Prather's inspiration? Her ten-year-old daughter with autism, who's also nonverbal.
The book turned the page to a new chapter for her daughter, Genevieve. Since publishing in 2020, Prather said she's seen her make more friends and do better in school.
"I get pictures from her teachers of her running around the playground and holding hands with some of the girls in school . . . things that I wasn't getting before, so it's really rewarding to see," said Prather.
Prather read to Genevieve's classmates and to other elementary schools in the West Valley School District during World Autism Awareness Month.
"It was really helpful, they genuinely asked great questions about how they could be a better friend to her," said Prather.
Provisions Restaurant and Market started selling her book just a few weeks ago and has sold out twice already.
"It's great to have the community coming in and supporting local," said the general manager, Lindsay Park.
But Prather said her book is all about the message, not about making a profit.
The proceeds are going toward scholarships for Heritage University students needing child care while they attend classes. The Early Learning Center cares for students who have children with or without autism.
"Oh my goodness. I'm just really taken aback by the generosity of Nikki to do this. It really every little bit helps," said the executive director, Claudette Lindquist.
Heritage University students can get full or partial scholarships based on their needs. Thanks to Prather, some can save 800 dollars every month in child care.
