YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association (Y-MSCA) helped international residents visit each other for the last 23 years. The non-profit aims to connect and share cultural differences and similarities.
Many people with Hispanic heritage in the Valley are from and still have family in Morelia, the capital of the state of Michoacán in central Mexico. Morelia has a population of almost a million.
"A lot of those folks live here, work here, their kids are going to school, so it's good to keep that bond going," said the Y-MSCA historian, Margaret Luera.
The Y-MSCA hasn't connected since the pandemic. Members are planning the next cultural exchange trip in the summer or fall. Become a member online.
"They're still coming out of the pandemic and getting their economies back, so if it doesn't happen this year or this fall, hopefully maybe next spring," said Luera.
Luera has gone on countless trips but said seeing her international friends never gets old.
"When you got back to visit with them, they open their homes, they take you in," said Luera.
International members exchange goods like wine, even fire trucks. The non-profit gifted three fire trucks to the fire departments in Morelia.
"That's an honor, on the back of the fire trucks, it says donated by the Yakima sister city association in Yakima, Washington," said Luera.
