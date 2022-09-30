YAKIMA, Wash. -- Starting in January, the state's minimum wage will increase to 15.74 dollars, which is 1.25 more than now. MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters fears another price hike for customers. It tries to to pay its employees more than minimum wage but may no longer be able to soon, said manager Bridgette Fouts.
"We want to make sure we take care of our employees, [but] what hit are our customers going to take," asked Fouts.
Employees start at 15 dollars an hour, which is above minimum wage now.
Fouts said she may have to shift the number of employees working at once, but doesn't want to overwork them.
"We have already started to have prep shifts on and that's already affecting our labor," said Fouts. "I don't even know what that's going to look like when minimum wage goes up."
Right now, Fouts said they don't plan to cut any of their seven workers or their hours. She said hiring more help would be nearly impossible
"How do you find that balance and keeping your employees happy, and keeping your customers happy and then still being successful," asked Fouts.
The new minimum wage is for 16-year-olds and up. 14- and 15-year-old must be paid 85 percent of it, which equals to 13.38 dollars an hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.