UNION GAP, Wash. -- The Valley Mall is celebrating 50 years in business on Sept. 27th. It's welcoming a Nordstrom Rack next fall with a Chuck E. Cheese in the works.
The mall doubled in square feet and added about 15 acres since opening in 1972. More than 6 million people shop at the mall every year.
More and more retailers are seeing the success in the Yakima Valley and want to be a part of it, said the mall's marketing manager, Jacob Butler.
"When we're successful, the entire valley is successful," said Butler.
The destination mall now features more than 80 local, regional and national retailers and restaurants.
Butler said the Valley Mall supports its community more than any other mall in the state. The mall hosts community gathering events, holiday celebrations, giveaways and partners with local organizations.
"It's thinking about who we are and who we get to be and can be when we all come together," said Butler.
Butler said he grew up in Yakima and wants to see another 50 successful years for the mall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.