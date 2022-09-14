A new Yakima Valley food bank breaks ground Wednesday, serving more people in need in 2023

SELAH, Wash. -- After years in the making, the Selah Food Bank expanded its services to Naches. The Selah Naches Food Bank opens spring 2023.
People can still get food from the bank at the Selah Civic Center until it opens.
The current food bank only serves up to 40 families a week, said a board member, Bill Harris. He said the new food bank should serve almost 200 more.
"This is a greatly increasing need in the world we're living in," said Harris.
The Selah Naches Food Bank will be located behind the Tractor Supply and Grocery Outlet. It plans to start a delivery option for seniors and work with local school districts.
