SELAH, Wash. -- YUM Bakery owner, Christina McCarthy, said she's not too worried about Crumbl Cookies stealing too many of her customers with her low prices.
"I'm glad that their cookies are expensive because if they weren't then I would worry about losing people," said McCarthy.
But with inflation and higher baking supply costs, McCarthy said she may have to raise her prices.
"I'm kind of thinking about how that's gonna look 'cause it's gonna have to happen," said McCarthy.
Believe it or not, big chains like Crumbl Cookies, are also facing those expenses, said a Washington State Employment Department economist, Paul Turek Ph.D.
"They're pretty steep for a cookie but it's pretty steep for a donut now too, so I'm glad that they too are suffering from inflation," said McCarthy.
Crumbl Cookies has more than 300 bakeries in 36 states, which makes it the fastest-growing cookie company nationwide.
What consumers are going to do is where they can shop and buy products where they think they can get the best result for their money," said Turek. "Whether that be a lower price, better service, better quality."
McCarthy said she stands out with her customizable printed frosting.
"Anything you can print from your computer, we could put it on a cookie," said McCarthy.
She makes cookies, pies, cupcakes and cakes ready to order for any event.
McCarthy said quality is her secret recipe.
"There are people who appreciate the way grandma used to cook 'cause there are fewer and fewer people who do it," said McCarthy.
Call her at 509. 969. 7321 or email yumyakima@gmail.com to support local.
