YAKIMA, WA - Two elementary school teachers from Washington State were honored Thursday to win awards for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), including a teacher from Roosevelt Elementary School in Yakima.
President Joe Biden named 117 teachers, mentors, and mentoring organizations PAEMST awards to be given this national science teaching honor and a $10,000 presidential award. This year's winners from Washington include first-grade teacher Julie Fry from Yakima and K-5 STEM specialist Allison Greenberg from Bothell.
Yakima teacher Ms. Fry received this award for her reading unit called 'Changing Over Time' where she sent lima bean seeds to students for a science experiment.
"I mailed two sets of lima bean seeds to my students; one to plant in a baggy and one to soak in water," said Ms. Fry. "My students were very excited about getting to use their magnifying lenses while dissecting seeds and watching some grow into little plants!”
Ms. Fry and Ms. Greenberg will each receive a $10,000 prize and a certificate signed by President Biden.
Click here for a full list of PAEMST winners.
