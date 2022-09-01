YAKIMA, Wash. -- The cancer-causing chemicals that have been found in water, now can be found in firefighter gear. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or 'forever chemicals' help protect firefighters from heat and moisture because PFAS are almost impossible to break down.
"It's kind of a catchphrase that's out there is that 'your gear's going to kill you,' this is still very much under research though," said East Valley Fire Department Chief Dale Hille.
Jason Wood has been volunteering with the West Valley Fire Department for six years. He said he won't let these chemicals stop him from doing what he loves.
"Volunteering is a conscious decision on my part to help my community regardless of what else happens," said Wood.
The East and West Valley Fire Department firefighters spray down and decontaminate their gear then take it off and shower as soon as possible.
"We have a lot of support from our administration and our chiefs, we're given whatever we need to keep ourselves safe," said Wood. "It gives us a lot of confidence to keep doing what we do."
Firefighters are nine percent more likely to get cancer than others, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
"I have several firefighter friends that have died from cancer or are right now battling cancer," said Chief Hille. "We have quite a few new people and being an old guy, I'd like to see them grow up to be old guys too."
But firefighters can't do their job without their gear. Right now, there's just no other option than to take yourself out of the job, said Wood.
"If somebody was that concerned about [their health] then I'd feel bad if they had to leave because I don't have another alternative for them," said the West Valley Fire Department Chief Nathan Craig.
Many agencies are looking into making firefighting gear without these harmful chemicals; it's just a matter of when and at what cost, said Chief Craig.
Chief Craig and Chief Hille said they haven't had any firefighters come to them concerned about their health because of PFAS chemicals.
