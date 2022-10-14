TOPPENISH, Wash. -- A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet.
"Definitely gives me hope because right now it's just super slow like I said, hardly anybody knows about us," said co-owner Travis Bob.
Bob said he hopes DoorDash can get them on the map and bring in new customers. If not, he said he'll have to close the restaurant for good and just have the food truck.
No other restaurant in the area offers authentic Native American fry bread, said Bob. Click here to order.
"It's what we want to provide for the Yakima County and the Yakama Nation, the area of Wapato, Toppenish," said Bob.
A&B Native American Cuisine makes everything fresh and gets produce from local vendors, said Bob.
