YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima Valley College (YVC) is one of nine community colleges in the state offering teaching degrees. Many community colleges added programs to help fill the gaps in staffing.
The goal is to have graduates stay to teach in the area, said the YVC Teaching Degree director, Liz Paulino.
"This program actually came about as a result of a request for the community college to address this huge need," said Paulino.
Students partner with local school districts and student-teach in their second year of the two-year program. Students student-teach during the day and go to class at YVC in the evening.
"Not a lot of colleges do the full year of residency so that's what really stood out to me," said a second-year student, Ariana Rule.
Rule is part of a graduation class of 38. She said she grew up in Yakima and hopes to stay close to her hometown after graduation.
"I wanted to become a teacher because I know a lot of students come from broken homes so I kind of wanted to be that light in their life," said Rule.
Students must have an associate's degree to join the program. Paulino said YVC is a Hispanic-serving institution and looks for diverse applicants.
"We want that diversity to be reflected similarly with the students that are served in this community," said Paulino.
There is a waitlist to get into the program but Paulino said she encourages people to apply online for next school year. Click here to go to that application.
YVC is looking to expand its program to get even more students into teaching roles. The program started in 2017.
