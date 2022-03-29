YAKIMA, WA - People can finally visit their loved ones at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Visitors still must wear a mask and go through security screening.
With the low likelihood of getting COVID-19 or its variants, the hospital staff was eager to open their doors on March 15th.
"It's nice because patients get better when they have family and visitors come to see them," said the associate chief nursing officer, Kim Bersing.
Without visitations, a lot of nurses felt they had to be their patient's primary comfort systems, said Bersing.
"I think it lifts some of the weight off their shoulders," said Bersing.
Right now, the hospital has less than ten COVID-19 patients. Bersing said she's hopeful family and friends' visitations can help them get better faster.
"People can actually see their family, so they can see for themselves that they're doing better," said Bersing.
