YAKIMA, Wash. -- Abby Wigley found her 14-year-old daughter, Baylee, safe after two days. Baylee was reported missing Sunday night but found her way home Tuesday afternoon.
"I was crying, I was so happy," said Wigley as she wiped tears from her eyes.
Wigley said Baylee's ran away from home before but never for this long. She said she began to assume the worst.
"Gangs grabbing her that she got kidnapped that she's in a ditch somewhere," said Wigley. "All I felt was crying, I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep."
Now that Baylee's home safe, Wigley said she's looking into counseling.
Teens ages 13 to 17 run away from home the most, said a Yakima Police Department Special Assault Unit, Sgt. Jacob Lancaster. He said teens often run away more than once.
"There's only so much the police can do, we can take ya home, but if the child's not going to stay there, it's obviously frustrating," said Sgt. Lancaster. "I don't believe children realize how dangerous of a situation they're putting themselves in."
Sgt. Lancaster said when police find a missing child, they make sure they feel safe to go home.
"Being at home is the safest place to be, most of the time and if that's not the case then we need to talk about a better option but it's not running away," said Sgt. Lancaster.
It's important to call 911 as soon as families realize their child is missing said Sgt. Lancaster. He said it's helpful to have a current photo and know what they were wearing last.
