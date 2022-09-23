YAKIMA, Wash. -- A Yakima non-profit got almost 200,000 dollars to make an emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness. This would be the first licensed one in the county, said Rod's House executive director, Mark James.
Rod's House will develop an 18-bed emergency overnight shelter in Yakima. Ten beds for young adults and eight for minors.
A 14-year-old pregnant girl needing resources is how Rod's House started 11 years ago, said James.
"The truth is if she were to come to us now, we still wouldn't have a place for her to sleep at night and this shelter is solving that problem," said James.
The Connecting Housing of Infrastructure grant will cover initial construction costs. James said he hopes the emergency overnight shelter will be open within the next year or two.
Until then, minors experiencing homelessness can still get food, clothes and toiletries from Rod's House on South Naches Avenue.
The number of homeless youth has quadrupled in the 11 years, according to Rod's House's website. It said since opening, Rod's House helped more than 1,700 get an education, find a job, get therapy or make helpful community connections.
