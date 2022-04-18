SELAH, Wash. - A Yakima Valley Regional Crime Center would allow law enforcement agencies to fight gun violence together and speed up criminal investigations.
The center would be in operation by the end of this year upon financial funding and every city government's approval.
"We're watching the violence escalate; the only way I think we are effectively going to slow or even potentially stop gun violence in our county, is if we work together," said Selah Police Chief Dan Christman.
The center's equipment can use evidence to identify shooters and connect a gun to multiple crime scenes across the region.
"We can start tracking where that gun is at, where it's been, maybe even predict using the crime analysis, where it's going to be next," said Chief Christman.
Investigative results could take months from the state's crime lab, said, Chief Christman. He said having a local crime center would give quicker results.
"I can't tell you how many times I've sat with family members over my career and had to tell them, 'we're just waiting, waiting [for] lab results," said Chief Christman.
One homicide involving one suspect can cost taxpayers thousands and up to 1.4 million dollars in Oregon, according to the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.
"Hopefully, [the crime center] will decrease the homicides, which will save taxpayers a lot of money," said the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) executive director, Chris Wickenhagen.
The equipment alone costs almost one million dollars, said Wickenhagen. She said her team is actively requesting state grants and federal aid to make this happen.
"I would love to see this come to fruition," said Chief Christman, "It's a no-brainer for the City of Selah."
