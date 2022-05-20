SELAH, Wash. -- Multiple police departments and local law enforcement agencies took over security at Selah Community Days this year.
After the shooting at the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Sunnyside, people can never be too careful, said Selah Police Chief Dan Christmam.
Chief Christman said he has some officers undercover and even called in officers on their days off for the weekend event.
"[In] making sure everything goes as planned, we just need the extra resources," said Chief Christman.
More than 10,000 people are expected to attend on Saturday, said a park vendor chairman, Gary Greene. He said safety is Selah Community Days' number one priority.
"I think these days safety's always an issue wherever you are and we will do and have done everything to make sure its a nice safe, fun event," said Greene.
Parents of three, Sherrel Kreder and Adam Leslie, said they're always worried about their kids' safety in public events. Leslie said they teach their kids what to do in emergencies.
"I've also taught my kids to check in with us before they go anywhere," said Kreder.
Greene said he recommends parents stay with their kids at all times.
"I think I know probably everyone here, so I'm not very worried," said a Selah Middle School eighth-grader, Lucas Williams.
Selah Community Days started in 1937. The annual event had to stop for two years because of the pandemic.
"It's like family coming back together, its like a reunion," said Greene.
There are carnival rides, music, food and shopping vendors each day.
"This is a big deal, so we want to make sure its a safe deal as well," said Chief Christman.
WEEKEND EVENTS:
Saturday 5/22:
Pancake Feed 8 to 9:30 a.m. @ Stone Church
Grand Parade starts at 10 a.m. on 5th avenue and Jim Clements and goes north, ending at north Centre Park
Sunday 5/22:
Armed Forces Appreciation ceremony from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. by the main stage
A dance performance from FootLites dance studio 1:45 to 3:45 p.m.
Grand finale firework show starting at 9:45 p.m. @ Carlon Park
