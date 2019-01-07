YAKIMA, WA - The man who confessed to starting an apartment fire over the weekend faced a judge Monday afternoon.
29-year-old Jayme Hernandez Aria said he started the fire because he had an argument with a family member.
During court it was revealed that Aria has a criminal record in the state of Florida.
The judge took everything into consideration and set bail at $25,000.
Aria is expected to be back in court on the 22nd of January.
The fire that Aria confessed to starting happened on the 500 block of South Naches Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
When fire crews arrived they found the two story building fully engulfed in flames with Aria standing on the roof refusing to get down.
During court the prosecuting attorney questioned whether Aria was under the influence of any alcohol or drugs when he started the fire.
"One has to just wonder whether there is drug use explanations or some type of mental health conduct," said David Soukup, Yakima Prosecuting Attorney.
Two adults and a child were unaware of the fire and were evacuated from the building, thankfully no one was injured.
The fire department estimates a $100,000 loss.
The fire displaced three families who are receiving help from the Red Cross.