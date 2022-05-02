YAKIMA, Wash. - The potential overturn of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision could take away the constitutional right to abortion. Supreme Court justices would make it illegal to get an abortion in the country. Some states like Washington and Oregon can still offer abortion resources.
The ban would disproportionally impact homeless and low-income people, said a Yakima Community Aid coordinator, Noemi Sanchez. She said they wouldn't be able to afford an abortion, let alone travel to get one.
"People with money are always going to have access to safe abortions, people of color are going to be left out, poor people are gonna die, women are gonna die," said Sanchez.
The Yakima Community Aid group provides free food, hygiene and sometimes shelter to those in need. Sanchez said the group is working to create an abortion fund to provide access to Plan B, Planned Parenthood and condoms.
"We can't continue to depend on the government to protect us, we have to depend on each other," said Sanchez.
The draft is outrageous, the report makes it clear that our deepest fears are coming true said the Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho vice president of public affairs, Paul Dillon.
"[We] will keep fighting to ensure patients have the health care access they deserve," said Dillon in a press release.
Sanchez said she's worried the Supreme Court would take away other rights and overturn decisions like Brown v. Board of Education.
"If it was this easy to do this one thing that is so detrimental to people's lives, it's not that hard to do other things," said Sanchez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.