YAKIMA, Wash. -- People testing positive after ten days or more is nothing to worry about, unless they're still symptomatic, said a Yakima Memorial Hospital family physician, Dr. Tanny Davenport. He said at that point; it's unclear how contagious people could be.
Even the faintest T-line on an at-home test means people still have the virus in their system. Dr. Davenport said it just depends on a person's immunity.
Dr. Davenport said if a person tests positive, it's vital to isolate at home for five days.
"You can use your symptoms from that point on to figure out when you should come out of isolation and when you should stop wearing your mask," said Dr. Davenport.
If that person is symptom-free, they can return to work while wearing a mask for the following five days. If they test positive after ten days and still have severe symptoms, Dr. Davenport recommends them to see a doctor.
Having a bad cough, spiking fever or any chills are symptoms to look out for.
People should be fever-free for at least 24 hours before taking off your face-masks around others, said Dr. Davenport. He said they should wait 20 days if they were hospitalized.
"What we don't know is with long-haulers how long they're going to have symptoms and what it can mean for them much longer down the road," said Dr. Davenport.
With only ten employees, Jean's Cottage Inn closed because too many of them were COVID-19 positive. Even after reopening in April 2022, co-owner Allan Marks said one employee after another tested positive.
"Everyone just sucked it up and worked overtime, we're only open four days a week so that helped too," said Marks.
In case of another outbreak, Marks said he has cross-trained employees to step up where needed.
"When you only have that many people, then say if two had it, then it's really bad," said Marks.
Marks said he requires all employees to stay home for ten days and test negative before returning to work.
"For an employer, the most resource you have is your employees and the best way to keep your workforce healthy is to follow the guidelines," said Dr. Davenport.
Dr. Davenport said COVID-19 levels are steadily increasing in Yakima, however, numbers are slowing declining statewide.
