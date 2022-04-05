Attic fire in Yakima leaves one family without a home

YAKIMA, Wash. -
A family is out of a home after Yakima Fire Department put out an attic fire in the home.
Yakima Fire Department says the fire started just after 2 p.m. on Monday in the 7000 block of Englewood Avenue.
YFD says the fire started on the roof and the strong winds helped it spread through the attic.
YFD says the two people living in the home were able to leave the house without any injuries.
A firefighter did have minor injuries when fighting the fire from inside the house and part of the ceiling fell and hit his helmet.
The fire department says the roof caved in and the home has serious water and smoke damage.
The two people displaced from the home are able to stay with their family.
YFD says the fire started when an ember from the chimney landed on the wood shakes of the home's roof.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.