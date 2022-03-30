YAKIMA, WA - It's illegal to drive with studded tires after March 31st in Washington and Oregon. Washingtonians can get fined 136 dollars. Oregonians can get fined 200 dollars.
Many tire shops are experiencing a 'rush' of people that waited until the last minute.
"We're not nervous, we've been doing it a long time so we know there's going to be a few last-minute, so we're going to be here trying to get everyone done," said Discount Tire manager, Dave Martinescu.
Discount Tire has a few open appointments Friday. People can expect to wait up to an hour and a half.
Martinescu said it's best to make an appointment over the phone or online for faster service.
Drivers typically have studded tires put on in November to have more traction in the winter snow.
"A lot of people do like to travel during the wintertime," said Martinescu, "a lot of times traction tires are required when traveling over the [mountain] passes."
Most drivers with studded tires have two sets of tires, said Martinescu. He said workers just replace one with the other.
Discount Tire also replaces winter tires. Although people could have winter tires year-round, Martinescu said they can sometimes melt in the summer heat.
