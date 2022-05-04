TOPPENISH, Wash. - Award-winning children's book author, Annette Bay Pimentel, read her book to close to 1,000 Toppenish School District students and families.
Pimentel's book, Pura's Cuentos, is about the true story of the first Latina librarian coming to New York City. Many students made paper puppets of the characters to read along with.
"I hope for at least some of the kids that having that book in their hands will make them more interested in reading," said Pimentel.
Students took home copies of her book with signed autographs. For some, this was their first book.
"I think access and opportunity is something we don't think about when it comes to books," said Educational Service District 105 literacy coordinator, Jessica Lara.
Through a Department of Education Innovations in Literacy grant, Lara said providing books to families is a "game-changer." Every year, the school district gets about 150,000 dollars for the next five. Lara said the grant is helping fund events like this.
Lara said she thanks Heritage University for helping make this event happen. District leaders said they hope this event becomes a tradition.
Garfield Elementary School students get a popsicle party for having the most students attend the event.
