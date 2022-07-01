YAKIMA, Wash. -- Washingtonians can no longer legally buy, sell or make high-capacity magazines for guns as of July 1st, 2022. The state law bans the sale and distribution of magazines with more than ten rounds of ammunition.
"99.9 percent of the people out there use these guns, mags, ammo effectively, it's the 0.01 that ruins it for everybody," said The Range owner, Austin Harlan.
Hundreds of people bought high-capacity magazines from The Range last night, before the law went into effect, said Harlan. He said he plans to sell what's left to other states or local law enforcement agencies.
"Now that I'm restricted to ten rounds, you're basically taking away the whole reason why I bought that weapon system in the first place," said a customer, Nick Freeburg.
Freeburg said criminals can use the new law against him.
"If they're smart they can go '1,2,3, ok he's ten, he's changing mags, now I can rush that person,'" said Freeburg.
It's still legal to use high-capacity magazines if you still have them. Harlan said anyone is free to shoot them at The Range.
Harlan said the guns don't change, just the number of bullets it have in it.
"We can still sell all the guns, if it happens to have a high-capacity magazine when it comes in, we can remove the magazine and sell just the gun and find compliant mags for it," said Harlan.
There are already ten states with the same law. Harlan said he adds more guns and magazines to his inventory every day. He said there's no limit to the number of magazines people can buy.
