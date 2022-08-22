Beloved Yakima indoor pool reopened five weeks early after summer closure

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Hundreds of people jumped in Monday in celebration of Lion's Pool reopening after three months. Community and city leaders rebuilt the pool's main pump and motor earlier than expected.
"It's great to have it open again, it's an old pool and it's near and dear to a lot of people," said Recreational Program Supervisor for Yakima Parks and Rec., Jason Zeller.
The 1986 Lion's Pool never had that much damage to shut down before, said Zeller. With the new main pump and motor, he said the pool will stay open for a long time.
Zeller said he's happy to welcome back high school swim teams and swimmers who couldn't swim outdoors.
"Pools are not just something people go to, it's a community... this is their home," said Zeller.
Lion's Pool is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for free swim, swim lessons and exercise classes. Click here for sign-up information and pool fees.
