YAKIMA, Wash. -- Beth's Place reopened its doors to 16 women Monday after being closed for about 900 days. Located on Triumph’s Campus, Beth's Place helps women with substance abuse and mental health treatment.
"The need is there, it's important we bring that access back," said Triumph Treatment's Director of Residential Operations, Kevin Moreau.
Beth's Place reopened as an intensive inpatient 28-day program. It holds 16 women at a time but can help up to 200 yearly. There's a waitlist of up to six weeks but are recovery options in the meantime just click here to get started.
Jessica Espinoza lived at Beth's Place for five months in 2019. She struggled with alcoholism for nearly a decade and was addicted to fentanyl for about a year-and-a-half.
"That place will always have a special place in my heart," said Espinoza.
Now three years out, Espinoza's clean, has her own place, driver's license, car and has all three of her kids living under one roof.
"I'm so proud to be a part of Beth's Place, like alumni you know, like someone that made it and that can show that it is possible cause it is," said Espinoza.
She said she's living a dream she never thought she could have.
"It's what gets me out of bed in the morning, that's why I work here, to make a difference in someone's life," said Moreau.
