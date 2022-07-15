YAKIMA, Wash. -- The 2nd annual Emily Harris Memorial Golf Tournament raised 137,000 dollars and the TiplePlay Concert raised 18,500 dollars - a total of 155,500 Friday.
"Emily’s life was taken too soon, domestic violence touches the whole community," said YWCA executive director, Cheri Kilty.
In the last two years the Harris family has raised $385,000 for our YWCA.
"We are forever grateful in the midst of their heartbreak, they are raising awareness about domestic violence, what resources are available, and fundraising for the YWCA," said Kilty.
YWCA held a private unveiling of the newly updated play area for children staying at the YWCA in honor of Emily Harris.
If someone needs help the YWCA is available 24 hours a day 509-248-7796.
