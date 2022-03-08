YAKIMA, WA - Habitat for Humanity's Women Build is all about women empowerment during the week of International Women's Day. This year, volunteers help build a home for a single mother of three.
Businesses, organizations, and individuals can volunteer through Thursday 3/10. Call (509) 453-8077 Line 3 to sign up.
"[Seeing] the community just come together to help is honestly really rewarding, so I love it," said volunteer coordinator, Alejandra Tapia.
Tapia said she has about 30 volunteers signed up this week but needs more.
Four women from BBSI decided to volunteer yesterday.
"When they told me we were volunteering, I was like heck yes put me down. I do my own construction work at home so why not do it for someone else," said a volunteer from BBSI, Vivian Nieto.
The family is set to move in next month.
"Projects like this are so important for women to know that they can do anything, there are no limits," said a volunteer from BBSI, Roshelle Pavlin.
In 2021, Habitat for Humanity helped build homes for two families in the Yakima Valley, according to its website. In 2020, it said they built homes for six.
"We're providing a hand-up not a hand-out," said Tapia, "people that want to help themselves, we are helping them achieve their homeownership dreams."
