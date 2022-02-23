UNION GAP, WA - Canopy Country RV has the most camper RVs and trailers inventory since the start of the pandemic said owner, Todd Munson.
We have the most selection right now with about 75 camping RVs and trailers on the lot, said Munson.
"We've been lucky to see 7 or 8 trailers but the industry has come a long way in the last six months," said Munson.
Going forward, Munson said his manufacturers should be able to replenish inventory throughout the spring but he's skeptical.
"We'll see when the spring comes through whether that's real or not," said Munson.
75 percent of inventory is brand new said, Munson. He said they offer winter deals and trade-ins.
"We feel really good about being able to offer a wide variety of products," said Munson.
The majority of the inventory is bunk bed trailers, said Munson. He said he recommends people know their tow capacity before shopping.
"It's affordable," said Munson, "it gives you the opportunity to move around and see what the great Northwest has to offer."
