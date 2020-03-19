YAKIMA, WA - There are now 10 confirmed and presumptive positive cases in Yakima County. Below is important tips to remember:
- All gatherings with more than 50 participants are prohibited until further notice.
- All gatherings of 50 participants and below are prohibited until further notice unless previously announced criteria for hygiene and social distancing are met.
- Restaurants, bars, dance halls, clubs, theaters, health and fitness clubs, and other similar indoor social or recreational venues must cease operations until March 31, 2020.
- Restaurants and food service establishments may remain open only for drive-through, delivery, and pick-up only, until March 31, 2020
- Customers should not enter the facility to place or pick up orders. Orders should be placed over the phone or at a drive-thru window and brought out to customers.
- All other retail such as groceries, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, hardware stores, shopping centers, etc. may remain open.