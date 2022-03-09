Celebrating Diversity: Wildjay inspires other to pursue their dreams

YAKIMA - NBC Right Now and Solarity Credit Union are working together to celebrate diversity in our community. Each month, a minority owned business will be highlighted. This month we're spotlighting Wildjay Clothing.
Jadira Amaya, also known as Yadi, created her own line of clothing named Wildjay in 2016. Amaya said she wanted to create her own brand to inspire people.
"I started Wildjay to create a platform so that I can share my story and inspire people and inspire women and young kids," Amaya said.
Before she got to where she is now, Amaya faced a lot of adversity. She was a teen mom at 15-years-old and battled breast cancer at a young age.
"Going through breast cancer at age 31 was definitely hard, it was stage three, so I went through the chemo therapy, the radiation, losing my hair," Amaya said.
Amaya was diagnosed in August of 2011 and went into remission in 2012. She started her business up in 2016 with pop-ups and selling online. In 2018, she trademarked her brand and opened her first storefront in Downtown Yakima.
Recently, Amaya moved into the Valley Mall. She said in the 6 years her business has been around, it's done exactly what she wanted it to do.
"We've already inspired and empowered a lot of people to start their own clothing brands, their own business, pursue their dreams," Amaya said. "Believe and trust in yourself and God and know that if you work really hard and have a vision, anything is possible."
As an LGBTQ and Latina business owner, another part of her brand is promoting diversity.
"When people think of Wildjay, and see Wildjay, I want them to feel a sense of empowerment and know that we are all about diversity and inclusivity," Amaya said. "Our brand is unisex and as we manufacture our clothing we want to make sure we cater to men, women and everyone in between."
During the pandemic, Wildjay faced some challenges, but the store survived and is now doing better than ever.
"We've had higher sales than we've had in past years," Amaya said. "I moved into the mall during the holiday season, so it was a good time to get my foot in."
Now Amaya wants to focus on manufacturing her clothing brand and expand her business.
"What my goal would be is to be in multiple malls maybe by next year, but longer vision for Wildjay is to grow the brand where other boutiques and stores and retail chains are carrying our brand Wildjay in their stores," Amaya said.
Wildjay's best-selling item is their hoodies, but they also carry dresses, shirts and candles.
"We'd love to have you come down to check out the latest spring trend, maybe pick up one of our hoodies or crewnecks," Amaya said.
If you'd like to nominate a local minority owned business that deserves to be highlighted, you can head to Celebrating Diversity | nbcrightnow.com.
One business will be chosen every month to receive a free month of television and digital advertising!
