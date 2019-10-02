City council moves forward with no camping ordinance

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima City Council has approved moving forward with a plan to tackle enforcement of the City’s no-camping rule. The proposal will cost about 385-thousand dollars a year.
The money will go toward a full-time refuse code enforcement employee, an additional code enforcement officer, a contract with a community partner. $15-thousand dollars will go towards overtime for the Yakima Police Department, city labor and daily activities of the city’s homeless task force team in problem areas.
These areas will include Oak Street, North 1st street, Millennium Plaza, and Naches Ave Parkway.
City council member Brad Hill says this ordinance can bring a change to Yakima.
"I concur with Jason that nobody likes to see their taxes raised but if it's going to be raised they definitely want to see a result," said Brad Hill, City Council Member.
Funding the added initiatives will require an increase in the utility tax on Yakima Waste Systems commercial garbage collection from 16 percent to 25 percent.