YAKIMA, WA - People can get affordable dental services at the Yakima Valley College dental hygiene clinic. Third and fourth-year students provide dental cleanings, fillings, and x-rays. State insurance is accepted.
As a learning facility, appointments are often three hours and can take several days. Schedule an appointment by calling their front desk at (509) 574-4917.
People can get dental services here for a tenth or less of the cost at a private practice, said radiology and restorative coordinator and teacher Debbie Gould.
Gould said this clinic provides dental services to many people who wouldn't get it otherwise.
A fourth-year dental student, Micah Johnson, said she loves meeting new patients and making them feel good.
"We're able to clean off all the build-up on their teeth and give them a transformation, especially for those who haven't been to a dentist in a while," said Johnson.
Each student sees about five patients weekly. Johnson said she hopes more people like going to the dentist after their time at the clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.