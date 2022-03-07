YAKIMA, WA - People can get affordable dental services at the Yakima Valley College dental hygiene clinic. Third and fourth-year students provide dental cleanings, fillings, and x-rays. State insurance is accepted.

As a learning facility, appointments are often three hours and can take several days. Schedule an appointment by calling their front desk at (509) 574-4917.

People can get dental services here for a tenth or less of the cost at a private practice, said radiology and restorative coordinator and teacher Debbie Gould.

Gould said this clinic provides dental services to many people who wouldn't get it otherwise.

A fourth-year dental student, Micah Johnson, said she loves meeting new patients and making them feel good.

"We're able to clean off all the build-up on their teeth and give them a transformation, especially for those who haven't been to a dentist in a while," said Johnson.

Each student sees about five patients weekly. Johnson said she hopes more people like going to the dentist after their time at the clinic.