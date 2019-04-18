OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced over $1.6 million in grants from the state’s Clean Energy Fund to three projects that will advance the development of solar energy in Washington.
“Since 2013, state Clean Energy Fund investments have helped incentivize public and private utilities and their partners to accelerate deployment of renewable energy technologies,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “Advancing the low-carbon economy is strengthening communities around the state by creating jobs, providing energy savings and supporting new green energy programs for utility customers.”
One Energy Development ($500,000) will use grant funds for their project with private utility PacifiCorp in Sunnyside, WA. The project will provide power in to the distribution side of Pacificorp’s network, reducing the need to buy additional electricity from the energy market to meet peak demand.
Peninsula Light Company ($139,860) is a member-owned electric cooperative based in Gig Harbor, WA. They will use grant funds to provide incentives and billing credits that will benefit members serving low-income customers.
TUUSSO Energy ($1 million) will use grant funds for the Urtica solar panel power project currently under development in Ellensburg, WA. Once operational, the project will supply power to Puget Sound Energy.
Applications invited for remaining $2.2 million available for solar projects
This $1.6 million announced today is the first funding provided under a new solar deployment grant program added to the Clean Energy Fund in 2018. The Department of Commerce is accepting applications for up to $2.2 million in grants to qualifying projects. For information on this and other Clean Energy Fund grant opportunities, visit www.commerce.wa.gov/CEF.