UPDATE 7:12 p.m.
No one is injured said Sunnyside Fire Chief Ken Anderson. He said workers realized a sulfur load was on fire and self-evacuated.
Anderson said they are still deciding whether to let it burn out or not.
UPDATE: 5:11 p.m.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management is considering the fire a hazardous materials incident.
A Level 3 evacuation notice went to those within a half-mile radius. YVEM called this a "Get out now" evacuation.
A shelter has been set up at the Sunnyside Community Center, at 1501 South 1st.
SUNNYSIDE- Yakima County Fire District #5 says it is on scene of a commercial plant fire in Sunnyside.
The agency reports it is assisting the City of Sunnyside at a fire at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 1101 Midvale Road in Sunnyside.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
More information will be released soon.
