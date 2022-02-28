UPDATE 7:12 p.m.

No one is injured said Sunnyside Fire Chief Ken Anderson. He said workers realized a sulfur load was on fire and self-evacuated. 

Anderson said they are still deciding whether to let it burn out or not. 

UPDATE: 5:11 p.m.

Yakima Valley Emergency Management is considering the fire a hazardous materials incident.

A Level 3 evacuation notice went to those within a half-mile radius. YVEM called this a "Get out now" evacuation.

A shelter has been set up at the Sunnyside Community Center, at 1501 South 1st.

SUNNYSIDE- Yakima County Fire District #5 says it is on scene of a commercial plant fire in Sunnyside.

The agency reports it is assisting the City of Sunnyside at a fire at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 1101 Midvale Road in Sunnyside.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More information will be released soon.