YAKIMA, Wash.- A local family is giving back to their community, starting with the Community Living of Yakima on May Day.
Community Living is a community of developmentally delayed adults working with staff to help with every day activities including cooking, cleaning and transportation.
Allegra and Fiori Richardson and two of their friends put together May Day baskets consisting of snacks, toys and cash to buy a treat of their choice.
The girls put together 50 baskets and spent time with Community Living residents as a way to start their efforts to help residents in other aspects.
The Richardsons are working to gather donations to put together a monthly class for the adults focused on gardening, art, cooking and more. The hope is to host social get-togethers to allow socialization and conversations after being in lock down through the pandemic.
Donations are accepted through Community Living of Yakima.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.