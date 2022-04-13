YAKIMA, Wash. - State department of health board members voted against COVID-19 vaccination requirements in schools and day cares this afternoon. Right now, kids ages five and older can get vaccinated.
The owner of Nani's Child Care in Yakima, Lorena Miranda, said she's worried about her younger kids getting COVID-19.
"It's the little ones that cannot get vaccinated [who] are the ones in danger right now," said Miranda.
Miranda protects nine kids, ages zero to 13, for about 17 hours five days a week. Only three of them are in school.
Toys are cleaned daily. The whole playroom gets deep cleaned and sanitized weekly. Miranda said she has kids mask up if they cough or sneeze.
Despite all efforts, Nani's Child Care temporarily closed because of a positive COVID-19 case in January.
"I had to call parents, parents have to come pick up the kids a couple of hours early," said Miranda," It was very hectic, parents were not happy to leave work."
In a statement, the state's department of health said in part, "staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccine recommendations is the best way to protect community members against COVID-19."
Miranda said she could avoid another closure if COVID-19 vaccinations were required in day care.
"If we're not vaccinated, we're not protected and the best way to tell your kids, 'I love you,' is to keep them protected," said Miranda.
More parents need to care about other children who are still at high risk, said Miranda.
"When [unvaccinated kids] get COVID, they look really really bad," said Miranda, "The baby we had, he couldn't breathe that well."
Miranda said her parents are good about keeping their kids at home when sick.
