KITTITAS COUNTY- A crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Cle Elum for about 30 minutes Thursday.
The Washington Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes were closed at milepost 92, just east of Cle Elum. Washington State Police say a truck collided with a semi, setting the semi on fire. All occupants made it out of the vehicle, but there were injuries reported.
You can check current traffic conditions here.
WSDOT says the lanes have reopened.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.