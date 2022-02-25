YAKIMA COUNTY- A man is dead after a single-car crash in Selah Friday morning.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says just after 2:30 a.m., deputies and Selah police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 1500 block of North Wenas. Deputies say the driver, 38-year-old Michael Turner, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. The passenger side struck a tree.
Deputies say life-saving efforts were attempted unsuccessfully, and Turner died from his injuries.
The YCSO says Turner wasn't wearing a seatbelt, and say speed and intoxicants are the suspected causes of the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
