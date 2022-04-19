ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Central Washington University police officers changed into khaki pants and polo shirts in 2017. The outfit change helped students feel more comfortable asking for our help, said police chief Jason Berthon-Koch.
Chief Berthon-Koch said changing to casual attire was a "no-brainer" to make students feel less anxious around officers.
"In the worst times of their life, you want them to feel comfortable to come to you," said chief Berthon-Koch.
CWU police officers connect with students at campus events, club meetings, and around campus.
"[The casual attire] makes it feel like [they're] real people and less scary power figures like if I had an issue, I'd be more willing to come to talk with them now," said junior Jawan Smith.
But building trust between students and officers is not as simple as an outfit change, said chief Berthon-Koch.
"Respect is not by the uniform; it's by how you treat the community," said chief Berthon-Koch.
It's important students know a familiar face around campus, said chief Berthon-Koch.
"I feel more comfortable with [going to] them because I have a connection built up from before," said Smith.
CWU police officers host a semi-annual BBQ at the police department.
Freshmen Brandon Thomas, said meeting officers at the BBQ helped him feel safer away from home.
"[Officers] were just trying to show that they're people too, just trying to be part of the community, said Thomas.
As a CWU alum, chief Berthon-Koch said the connection between officers and students has always been a priority.
"We're here to be a part of their lives to make their transition from college students out to the real world and to protect them in that process," said chief Berthon-Koch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.