YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Harman Senior Center is hosting its annual toiletry drive to help the 13,000 veterans in the county. Donations go directly to the Yakima County Veterans Program and the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition.
Toothbrushes, laundry detergent and toilet paper are needed most, said the Yakima County Veterans Program Coordinator, Dave Brown.
Drop off donation items at the senior center's front desk. It's open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
More than 100 veterans visit the veterans program's office monthly, said Brown. He said he sometimes doesn't have enough dish soap or laundry detergent to give.
"It's a bummer when you have to say you can't supply some of those small items," said Brown.
Right now, many veterans have to choose between paying rent or having a toothbrush, said Brown. He said the program works with the veterans coalition to provide them with food and clothes.
Brown served in the U.S. military for 22 years. His dad fought in World War II and Brown's son is currently overseas.
Brown said veterans just need to know the community cares.
"In the Army, we didn't do alone, we had teammates," said Brown, "it's all about veterans helping veterans."
Toiletries, food and clothes are available at the Yakima County Veterans Program's office. Call (509) 574-1537. The county also offers emergency relief to veterans and their families.
