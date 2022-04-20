YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarah Thomas, the first female NFL official, spoke at the Capitol Theatre about her journey through a male-dominated industry. Thomas was the first female to officiate a super bowl in 2021.
"They don't have to ask, 'can girls do that,' anymore because it's been done," said Thomas.
Thomas carved the way for four more women officials in the NFL. She said her successful path to the top has been anything but easy.
"I was told, 'you can't,' I got kicked out [of sports teams and jobs] because I was a woman," said Thomas.
Thomas said she got where she's at because of her skill and merit not because of her gender.
"I wouldn't accept it if it was any other way," said Thomas.
Thomas said she had to believe she belonged on the field even if no one else did. She is heading into her eighth NFL season, and she said she doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.
"My goal is the longevity of this career that I'm not just the overnight sensation or one and done," said Thomas.
For a long time, she chose to tuck her hair in her hat to blend in. Now, she proudly shows off her ponytail on the field.
"I like how she said to believe in yourself all the time, I like the advice she gave us, and everything she said was inspirational," said Toppenish High School freshman, Lizbeth Martinez.
She said she wants to inspire not only young women to follow their dreams, but also teach young men to respect them enough to help them get there.
"It's kind of heartbreaking that there are still gender barriers to be broken," said Thomas.
Within five years, Thomas said she hopes there'll be a female head football coach.
