SUNNYSIDE, WA - After four dog attacks Gene Fernandez says he only has half of his sheep left.
"Two dogs came here in the middle of December and started out with killing two. Then, on the 21st they came back and chewed up and killed a lot. The dogs score is about 32, sheep 0," said Gene Fernandez, Sunnyside farmer.
The latest attack happened Thursday morning. Fernandez describes the dogs responsible as a Rottweiler and a German Shepherd mix.
He also says the damage the dogs have done is huge, especially because some of the sheep were pregnant.
"When you consider the loss that it is right now, at the present, plus they would of had offspring for three to four more years in the future, when you get up to that far that could be $60, $70,000," said Fernandez.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says if the dog owners are located they will be cited, but not much more can be done.
"I don't think that the city or the county will make more regulations. It's difficult to cite someone for their animals especially if you can't find out who the owners are for the animals," said Casey Schilperoort, spokesman, Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
Fernandez says he simply wants the dog owners to pay for the damage done.
"There's a reward for information leading to the prosecution of the owner for restitution," said Fernandez.
Fernandez says the rewards is $1,000. If you have any information you can call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.