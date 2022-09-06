Drone captured lower water levels for endangered bull trout, threatening water supply through Yakima River Basin

CLE ElUM, Wash. -- In just 30 minutes, a drone captures 360 pictures to create a 3D map of the body of water to calculate the amount of water loss. The less water, the more bull trout are threatened, said a state's department of fish and wildlife biologist, Josh Rogala.
"[A] localized extinction's probably going to happen, I'm going to try to do my best to not let it happen on my watch," said Rogala.
Rogala said he mapped a reservoir in Cle Elum three times since August. He said the reservoir lost a quarter of a mile of water every week since. Still, he said this is the best water levels he's seen since 2015.
There are only about 50 adult bull trout left in the Upper Yakima River Basin, said Rogala. He said bull trout help maintain a balanced ecosystem.
"It's better to keep them around than to find out the hard way when they're gone," said Rogala.
Rogala said the habitat and low water flow can directly affect the Yakima Water Basin, which provides fresh drinking water.
"What happens in the 'headwaters,' happens down stream," said Rogala. "[If] we don't have any water up here, they're not going to have any water down there."
Rogala helps the department's rescue efforts by ensuring better fish passage along the creek and reservoir. He said the rescue team helps give young bull trout a better chance at survival by raising them at a Yakama Nation hatchery.
Reservoir day-use recreation is allowed, but Rogala said he worries about the environmental disruptions.
"To have someone just want to mud in the middle of the creek and ruin all the work is pretty frustrating," said Rogala.
The department's biologists continue drone flights through the end of November to see how the bull trout species is doing.
