ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- As Central Washington University (CWU) students and staff return to classes, many tend to park in residential areas without a permit, said Ellensburg police officer, Clayton Self. He said many residents near the university don't have a garage or driveway of their own and mostly rely on street parking.
"We have a university here, but we also have local residents here and we're trying to find a good happy medium to make both those populations happy," said officer Self.
Roberta Vorhees said she's only one of two people on the block with a garage facing the street. She said thankfully, she doesn't often worry about someone taking her parking spot.
"It's very frustrating when people are taking spots that they really aren't following the rules," said Vorhees.
The Ellensburg Police Department gives about 40 tickets, on average, every week to parking violators, said officer Self. Tickets start at 25 dollars and go up 25 after every violation. He said cars could get towed if they cause safety hazards.
"Parking issues are always a frustration for people, people get more upset about parking tickets than they do a criminal charge a lot of the time," said officer Self.
Residential Parking Zone (RPZ) permits are provided for most residents near the university. Others can apply through Ellensburg City Hall.
"Those that live here would have a lot more issues probably if we didn't have [permits] to identify [residents]," said Vorhees.
Officer Self said many people mistake a CWU parking permit with a RPZ one.
