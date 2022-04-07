ELLENSBURG, WASH - Nearly 60 percent of car seats are not installed correctly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency said proper car seat installation and use can reduce the risk of fatal injuries among infants (under 1-year-old) by 71 percent.
The Ellensburg Police Department's car seat technicians offer same-day car seat checks. The department replaces recalled or expired car seats for free.
More than six million car seats were recalled for a safety defect in 2014, the most in U.S. history, according to NHTSA. The agency said less than half get repaired because parents are unaware of recalls.
"For us to have the knowledge and the ability to do the checks, it's going to save a lot of children's lives," said an Ellensburg Police Department car seat technician, Cammie Dixon.
Dixon said police officers see a lot of kids riding in cars incorrectly.
"[Car seats are] all set up differently, and we can help bring that confusion down," said an Ellensburg Police Department car seat technician, Danielle Bertschi.
Parents should bring their kids to car seat appointments to ensure a secure fit, said Bertschi. She said knowing a car seat is well fit for the child brings parents peace of mind.
"Especially as a new mom, you only want what's best for your family and it was that sense of relief that was just priceless," said Bertschi.
The Ellensburg Police Department is hosting an all-day car seat check clinic on June 11th.
