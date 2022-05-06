SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Jennifer Caridad's family and friends aren't giving up in her search because they believe she's still alive. In a candlelight vigil, they prayed for her safe return home.
Jennifer's mom, Leonor Vargas, said she doesn't want to spend Mother's Day without her. Jennifer's youngest brother, Marco Caridad, hugged his mom tight as tears ran down her face.
"It's so hard and difficult to not have her, on this day where she would give me a hug and tell me she loves me," said Vargas.
Sunnyside police are handling Jennifer's case. Vargas said detectives told her they are doing everything they can.
"It's difficult because they don't know her last whereabouts, I just simply ask them to understand my hurt and to not forget about her," said Vargas.
Vargas prayed on her knees that Jennifer's still alive.
"There are times, the truth, I lose faith, [I] wake up scared [I'm] never going to see her again," said Vargas.
Marco said the house is too quiet without her. He said he misses her loud music and asking her for advice.
"I just miss [her] every single day," said Marco," "We just want justice for my sister, we want answers from the police."
Jennifer was last seen with her boyfriend in August. Her boyfriend, Aurelio Escobar, is in jail in Medford, Oregon for first-degree assault and robbery.
Vargas said he denies he was with her. She said she wants the police to interrogate him until he tells the truth.
Call Sunnyside Police Department if you know where Jennifer could be at (509) 575-6200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.