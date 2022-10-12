ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) gave about 500,000 dollars to the Kittitas County Jail. The grant aims to expand inmates' mental health and substance abuse treatments.
Many inmates go back to jail because of ongoing health issues, said Kittitas County Sheriff Inspector, Chris Whitsett. He said this grant can help them find the resources they need to begin a life outside of crime.
"Sometimes you lose hope when you arrest a person for the fifth or seventh time, but we know that it's possible to break that cycle 'cause we've seen examples," said Inspector Whitsett.
Dr. David Guier, the jail's therapist, said half of the inmates need some sort of mental health and substance abuse treatment.
"It's kind of a sad reality that that many folks in custody are going to be needing these sorts of services," said Dr. Guier.
Dr. Guier said many inmates need immediate crisis help.
"An arrest in of itself can be a pretty traumatic experience," said Dr. Guier. "People here have time so we can work on some things while we're here."
The grant money will help bring in more trained professionals to give more in-depth treatment, said Dr. Guier. He said he's focusing on individual and group therapy.
The Kittitas County Jail ensures each inmate getting treatment finds an outside resource to continue.
"We believe this is going to help us to build the community's safety and the confidence in the kind of quality of life that people expect in Kittitas County," said Inspector Whitsett.
Inspector Whitsett said he's thankful the U.S. DOJ trusted them to create a model for other rural jails, which often get overlooked.
