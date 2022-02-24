YAKIMA- A Thursday morning fire caused an estimated $180,000 in damages Thursday morning.
The Yakima Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 1400 block of South 13th Street around 1:37 a.m. Crews found a small camper trailer engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to an adjacent house and nearby vehicles.
Crews contained the fire and made sure everyone inside got out safely with no reported injuries. Crews then put out the fire.
The fire department says the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to the house and $80,000 in damages to the vehicles nearby.
The Red Cross was called to assist residents displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A total of 17 firefighters responded.
