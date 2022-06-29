YAKIMA, Wash. -- Jim Wickwire, 82, is the first American to summit K2, part of the Himalayan Mountain Range, in 1978. K2 is the world's second-highest peak after Mount Everest.
He spoke about his journey to the top at the Yakima Valley Museum Wednesday night.
Wickwire said he didn't even think about the possibility of not coming back.
Although Wickwire had no fear of death, he came close. He was forced to stay the night 27,000 feet up with just a sack to keep warm.
"[It was close] to 50 mile-hour winds in 30-degree below-zero temperatures," said Wickwire. "
He said he focused on moving, not sleeping, but slid too close to the 10,000-foot drop-off.
"I'm getting hypoxia by this point so I dug my heels and stopped," said Wickwire. "The next short slide, I was gonna go, and it scared the you-know-what out of me."
Wickwire lost parts of two toes. He said he had to take a helicopter out from the bottom of the mountain and got emergency surgery for blood clots in his lungs.
"It was just a couple of toes, I mean I have friends that lost all their toes, some of them lose parts of limbs," said Wickwire.
Regardless of toe count, Wickwire kept climbing. He tried to climb Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, five times but never made it to the top. He said he lost a friend to the mountain.
"It was probably the most imperative command of my life yelling at her to grab the rope and she tried as she was falling fast on her back, she couldn't," said Wickwire. "That was an incredible loss of a wonderful person."
He said he climbed Denali, the highest peak in North America in Alaska, and Mount Rainier in her honor.
Wickwire said he wanted to shed light on the mountaineer exhibit at the Yakima Valley Museum. It's open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.