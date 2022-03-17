TIETON, WA - Runners, and walkers have a month-and-a-half to train for the Never Say Never Half Marathon on April 30th. Sign up online before March 20th to get a t-shirt. The price to participate increases on April 1st.
The half marathon is partnering with the non-profit BOX to give free feminine hygiene products to students at Davis High School.
The Never Say Never Half Marathon organizers; Shelley Sleeper and Nikki Tucker, also founded BOX.
The race was canceled in October because of poor air quality, but Shelley and Nikki donated the raised 4,100 dollars to Highland School District. Half of the donated money provided schools with 140 boxes of tampons and pads.
Josh Turner is one of 73 racers signed up. This will be his third half marathon. Tucker said he encourages anyone on the fence to just do it.
"With the momentum of all the runners together, everyone makes it to the finish line," said Josh, "it's something you got to do to know you can do it."
People can run, walk, or just come to cheer on the racers. There'll be music, food, and fun activities for kids said, Sleeper.
"I think that they'll notice there's been a lot of love put into this race," said Sleeper.
Sleeper said she wants racers to feel proud after the race. Each participant gets a swag bag of race gear and a medal.
Tieton is the best place for a race, said Josh.
"I think a lot of people who live in Yakima Valley don't come to Tieton and they're missing out, I think this is the most gorgeous area we have," said Josh.
Josh has been training since mid-January but said half marathon first-timers can still make this race happen.
"I'd say you better get running cause it takes running to be able to run," said Josh.
Refer five friends to run or walk this journey with you and receive a 50-dollar refund on your race entry.
